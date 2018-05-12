Home States Andhra Pradesh

2 bookies arrested in Guntur rural

Guntur Rural Police arrested two cricket bookies and seized `2 lakh in cash, 1,300 grams of ganja, documents worth `2 crore and one set top box during the raid on Friday at Chilakaluripet of Guntur

Published: 12th May 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural Police arrested two cricket bookies and seized `2 lakh in cash, 1,300 grams of ganja, documents worth `2 crore and one set top box during the raid on Friday at Chilakaluripet of Guntur district. Addressing a press conference in Guntur, Rural SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said two cases were registered against the accused, Koppuravuri Ramakrishna alias RK and Inaganti Siva Rao.

He said the documents belonged to the main accused, RK, and that police acted on a tip off and raided the establishment. The SP added the two accused had fled from the scene during the raid and were later arrested at Chilakaluripet.

