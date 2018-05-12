Andhra Pradesh: Fire broke out in boat due to excess heat, short circuit

By Express News Service

In an interview with Express, East Godavari District Collector Karthikeya Mishra explains safety measures taken by officials to prevent boat mishaps. He says the officials are making sure that all the safety equipment is made available in every boat being operated in the Godavari region, be it Dindi, Papikondalu or Kakinada

Did administrative lapses lead to the boat mishap?

The boat has a licence as well as fire safety equipment. The accident happened because of excess heat and short circuit, not due to any lack of preparedness. We will get more detail after forensic inquiry. By launching a swift rescue operation, the lives of all the passengers were saved.

Were there life jackets in the boat? If so, were they given to the passengers?

Yes, life jackets were there in the boat. Even some passengers used them, but we would know better about the situation after the completion of the forensic inquiry. Without such basic safety equipment as life jackets, we are not allowing boats to be operated on the river. Enquiry can be launched only after the boat is pulled out of the water.

What were the safety measures taken after the boat tragedy that took place in Vijayawada last year?

We are making sure that all the safety equipment is made available in every boat being operated in the Godavari region. There are inspections once in a month or 45 days at various checkpoints.

Have the district committees been formed as per GO 667, and if so, are they active?

Yes, the committees have been formed and boats are checked before licences are issued. The licence for the boat which caught fire today was extended as per norms. We are conducting regular inspections and taking care of all licences and safety equipment.

How many boats are licensed in East Godavari under the tourism category?

There are currently around 45 boats in the East Godavari region which are being operated for tourist rides. Licences are also given to a large number of boats engaged in fishing, ferrying cargo etc.

Safety measures

One life jacket for each passenger including crew

One lifebuoy should be present for every five passengers

Firefighting equipment should be present in the boat.

Safe boat certificate should be affixed at the entrance of the boat