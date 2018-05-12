Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: New tariff for SV Zoo Park from May 12

The Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh (ZAAP) has approved the new tariff for Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati at its eighth governing body meeting held recently. 

Published: 12th May 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh (ZAAP) has approved the new tariff for Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati at its eighth governing body meeting held recently. After evaluating and comparing the tariff with the zoos administered by the Central Zoo Authority, the meeting finalised the new tariff for SV Zoo, which will be implemented from May 12,  said M Babitha, Deputy Conservator of Forest, who is the new curator of SV Zoo, after taking charge here on Thursday. 

Entry ticket – L50 for adult, L10 for child (3 to 12 years) 
Bus parking fee - L500
Video camera – L150
Still camera, mobile camera, tab – L30
Concession for govt school students – L10
Battery operated cars – G50
Safari for 30 minutes – L50 
for adult, L30 for child
Bicycle hire -  L25 per hour
Parking fee for bikes – L10
Car, jeep and auto – L30
For own cycle – L2
Mini-bus – L50
Cloak room – L10 per bag

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Andhra Pradesh: Fire broke out in boat due to excess heat, short circuit

APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy confident of Congress win in Karnataka 

Thirumala Thirupathi Devasthanam hands over 35 acres of land to Tata group for cancer institute

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood