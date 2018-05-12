Andhra Pradesh: New tariff for SV Zoo Park from May 12

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh (ZAAP) has approved the new tariff for Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati at its eighth governing body meeting held recently. After evaluating and comparing the tariff with the zoos administered by the Central Zoo Authority, the meeting finalised the new tariff for SV Zoo, which will be implemented from May 12, said M Babitha, Deputy Conservator of Forest, who is the new curator of SV Zoo, after taking charge here on Thursday.

Entry ticket – L50 for adult, L10 for child (3 to 12 years)

Bus parking fee - L500

Video camera – L150

Still camera, mobile camera, tab – L30

Concession for govt school students – L10

Battery operated cars – G50

Safari for 30 minutes – L50

for adult, L30 for child

Bicycle hire - L25 per hour

Parking fee for bikes – L10

Car, jeep and auto – L30

For own cycle – L2

Mini-bus – L50

Cloak room – L10 per bag