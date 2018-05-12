Andhra Pradesh: New tariff for SV Zoo Park from May 12
TIRUPATI: The Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh (ZAAP) has approved the new tariff for Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati at its eighth governing body meeting held recently. After evaluating and comparing the tariff with the zoos administered by the Central Zoo Authority, the meeting finalised the new tariff for SV Zoo, which will be implemented from May 12, said M Babitha, Deputy Conservator of Forest, who is the new curator of SV Zoo, after taking charge here on Thursday.
Entry ticket – L50 for adult, L10 for child (3 to 12 years)
Bus parking fee - L500
Video camera – L150
Still camera, mobile camera, tab – L30
Concession for govt school students – L10
Battery operated cars – G50
Safari for 30 minutes – L50
for adult, L30 for child
Bicycle hire - L25 per hour
Parking fee for bikes – L10
Car, jeep and auto – L30
For own cycle – L2
Mini-bus – L50
Cloak room – L10 per bag