APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy confident of Congress win in Karnataka 

The APCC president said that Telugu people in Karnataka were with the Congress

Published: 12th May 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy alleged that BJP leaders in Karnataka were distributing Rs 2,000 per vote. Interacting with the media at Indira Bhavan here on Friday, Raghuveera Reddy hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that no Prime Minister in the country had participated in 23 public meetings during election campaign on behalf of his party for 10 days in Karnataka, which indicates their insecurity. He also exuded confidence that the Congress would win the hearts of the people in Karnataka. He also alleged that the YSR Congress was directly supporting the BJP in some areas in Karnataka Assembly elections. The TDP had extended its support to JD (S) in some areas with an aim to defeat the BJP, the APCC chief said.

The APCC president said that Telugu people in Karnataka were with the Congress. “There are no adequate Rs 2,000 notes either in banks or ATMs as BJP chief Amit Shah has been distributing cash to the voters in Karnataka,” he alleged. Raghuveera said that though petrol and diesel prices were being frequently increased across the country, the Congress government in Karnataka did not hike prices. “It had implemented many welfare schemes and succeeded in eliminating poverty,” Raghuveera said.

He alleged that mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy and his family members reached an agreement with the Central government to bail them out from cases. Former Union minister Panabaka Lakshmi and some other senior leaders from AP explained how the Central government had deceived the truncated State.

