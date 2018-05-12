Home States Andhra Pradesh

None can finish off Telugu Desam, asserts Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said that the people were dissatisfied with the BJP because its leaders were egoistic.

Published: 12th May 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that no one can finish off the TDP.
Referring to the remarks made by BJP spokesperson and MP GVL Narasimha Rao, he said, “One BJP leader says that the TDP will be finished off in 2019 and boasts that we should be prepared to see the worst after May 15. The saffron leaders should remember that we are in democracy and no one can damage the TDP.’’

Addressing the State-level meeting of the TDP at his residence in Undavalli on Friday, Naidu underscored the need for TDP to retain power in the State to ensure continuation of welfare and development schemes and directed the leaders to keep it in mind and work hard. “We should have two goals - continuing welfare and development schemes and winning the election,” he said.Stating that positive attitude and maintaining cordial relationship with people will ensure the success of leaders, he said that 73 per cent of people are satisfied with the government and suggested that leaders  convert the same into votes and win the elections in all constituencies.

Recalling that the people approached him with several problems during the padayatra taken up by him five years ago, he said that now there was no such scenario as the government had resolved all problems. He observed that Leader of the Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy was just limiting himself to doing politics by giving individual and caste-based assurances as people having no complaints to tell him, he said. 

Asking the party leaders to sink their differences and ego, he said such feelings would only keep the leaders away from public. At this juncture, Naidu said that the people were dissatisfied with the BJP because its leaders were egoistic.  “All sections of people across the country gravitated towards Modi four years ago and gave their mandate. But, four years later, the same people are opposing Modi. This is because of the BJP leadership’s intolerance and the same resulted in people distancing themselves from the saffron party,’’ he said.

Programmes ahead
Minority Conclave - May 14 in GunturMini-Mahanadu in constituency and district headquarters to be held before the commencement of the 3-day Mahanadu from May 27 to 29Dharma Poratam public meeting in Vizag on May 22Nava Nirmana Deeksha on June 2Maha Sankalpam on June 8Dalita Tejam in Nellore district (June 2nd week)

Ire over MLAs
While reviewing the bicycle rallies being organised in constituencies for some days, Naidu expressed his dissatisfaction over MLAs for lack of seriousness on the issue and wanted them to take the directions of the party seriously. Stating that he was not prepared to lose any of the team members (MLAs), he wanted the latter to keep trust in him. In the same breath,  he also said that the onus of fielding the right candidate lies on him

