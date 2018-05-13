Andhra Pradesh boat fire mishap: Reinforces call for stricter measures

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : The Irrigation department asked boat owners to take additional precautions to ensure the safety of tourists travelling in its boats against the background of the boat fire mishap en route to Papikondalu on Friday. The Irrigation department convened a meeting with 22 boat owners in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. Addressing the boat owners, the Irrigation officials said all the boats would carry sufficient number of life jackets and buoys.

Tourists will compulsorily have to wear life jackets while on the boats. The officials are also planning to check fitness certificates of boats and licences of boat owners. The boat fire mishap has forced Irrigation department to reiterate its call for stronger safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future. Collector Karthikeya Mishra highlighted the need for better coordination among boat owners and officials. He warned of stern action against boats that overload passengers.

Irrigation Department executive engineer R Mohan Rao said stringent action will be taken against the violators, especially boat operators found not complying with the mandatory rule that passengers should wear life jackets.DE B Ratna Raju said boat operators have to ensure that they employ trained crew members. They should also have valid insurance cover as part of the safety measures.

Tourism officials distance themselves from mishap

The tourism officials issued a clarification that they have nothing to do with the boat that caught fire in Papikondalu waters in East Godavari district on Friday. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation released a statement saying that they did not sign an agreement or a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with anybody in the Papikondalu area or they have any boats of their own there.

What happened?

A tourist boat en route to Papikondalu caught fire midway. The fire mishap occurred near Veeravarapulanka in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari

Though the whole boat was reduced to ashes. The captain and other staff managed to evacuate the passengers safely. According to the officials, there were 120 passengers at the time of the mishap

Sources said the mishap occurred barely 10 minutes after it left the shore. According to eyewitnesses, the fire spread from a gas stove and soon engulfed the boat

Alert boatmen took the boat to the shores and asked the passengers to jump on to sand dunes. Several locals also rushed into help the passengers