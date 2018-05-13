Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Land Bill set to get Centre’s nod

The Right of Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Andhra Pradesh Amendment) Bill is all set to get Centre’s nod.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Right of Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Andhra Pradesh Amendment) Bill is all set to get Centre’s nod. Though the State government, which is in dire need of land for several projects, passed the Bill in the Assembly in March 2017 and sent the same to the Centre, it did not forward it to the President for his approval.

After going through the objections raised by the Centre, the State government made amendments to the Bill accordingly and sent it to the Centre in November, 2017. Sources said that the Union Law Department approved the amended Bill recently and also got the Home Secretary’s nod. Later, it will be sent to the PM’s Office. After taking the final decision, it will be sent to the President’s approval. Stating that stringent procedures for acquiring land  became a big hurdle under the 2013 Act, the State followed in the footsteps of Gujarat and Telangana and amended the Bill simplifying some procedures.

