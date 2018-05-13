Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Nine struck dead by lightning, 3 injured

Nine persons were struck dead by lightning and three injured in Srikakulam and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh today, official sources said.

AMARAVATI: Nine persons were struck dead by lightning and three injured in Srikakulam and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh today, official sources said.

While seven persons were killed in Srikakulam district alone, two more were killed in Kadapa and three injured, they said.

Lightning struck at different places in Srikakulam since afternoon even as rain, coupled with gales, lashed the district.

Srikakulam district Collector Dhananjay Reddy told PTI that the seven casualties were reported from different mandals in the district.

Rain was also reported from Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.

State Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa, while condoling the deaths of persons in lightning strikes, asked the respective district authorities to take necessary precautionary measures as per the warnings issued by the Disaster Management Department.

He said lightning strikes, rains and gales were likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts in north coastal Andhra, besides in Anantapuramu, Chittoor, Kadapa in Rayalaseema and SPS Nellore in the south coast.

