Andhra Pradesh: Serve people with dedication says SP M Ravi Prakash

By Express News Service

ELURU: West Godavari SP M Ravi Prakash appealed to the police personnel to serve the people with dedication even under adverse conditions. He addressed the newly recruited police constables at the District Police Office here. About 189 men and 85 women who were recruited as constables, have reported to the SP at his office. The SP said that the police department had a responsibility to protect the people in all conditions.

“The new recruits should be disciplined and serve the people with dedication. They should adapt to modern technology to rein in crimes,” Prakash said. Additional SP V Ratna, DSP M Srinivasa Rao and VS Vasan (AR) participated in the programme.