Andhra Pradesh: Six bookies held; Rs 2.97 lakh seized

The police arrested six cricket bookies and seized a car, 2 bikes, 13 cell phones, three ATM cards and `2.97 lakh cash from them in Guntur on Saturday.

Published: 13th May 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose | File Photo

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  The police arrested six cricket bookies and seized a car, 2 bikes, 13 cell phones, three ATM cards and `2.97 lakh cash from them in Guntur on Saturday.Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said acting on a complaint lodged by Alapati Ramakrishna of Chebrolu village against cricket bookies and punters, the police conducted raids at Koyavaripalem of Prathipadu mandal and arrested the culprits. 

The police arrested sub-bookie Nama Purnachandra Rao of Koyavaripalem and assistants Vadranapu Venkatesh of Sita Nagar, Kakarla Arun Babu of AT Agraharam, Bodalapati Siva Nageswara Rao of Koritapadu, Patalam Sadik of Tadikonda, Kokipati Ramakrishna of Guntur and recovered valuables from them. SP Vijaya Rao lauded the efforts of SI Sk Nagul Meera Saheb and constables for nabbing the accused. The SP warned of stern action against cricket bookies and asked the police personnel to take tough measures to check betting.

