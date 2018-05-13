Andhra Pradesh will shake up Centre if BJP continues vindictive politics:  CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has warned that Andhra Pradesh will shake up the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre if it fails to resort to vindictive politics against the State.

“We are asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil what he has promised to the people of the State during election campaigns. We are also asking the Centre to implement provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and assurances given to the State when it was enacted,” he said.

Asserting that the TDP will not be afraid of anyone, Naidu said that his government is ready to face any situation. “Some BJP leaders say that hard days are ahead for TDP after May 15. Let them find fault with the Centre over imposing 18 per cent GST on Haj pilgrims,” he said. Speaking after laying the foundation-stone for construction of the Haj House at Vidyadharapuram in the city on Saturday, he reiterated that the Centre had done injustice to the State. Though the TDP had aligned with the BJP keeping in view the interests of the State post State bifurcation, the Central leadership betrayed it, he said.

The people should rise above caste and religion to wage a united fight against the Centre to achieve what it promised to the State, he said and called up on the people to give their mandate to TDP as it was a historic need.Taking a dig at the Opposition YSRC for blaming him instead of the Centre which denied the Special Category Status (SCS) to the State.Elaborating on various welfare schemes being extended to the Muslim minority as well as the steps being taken for promotion of Urdu language, the Chief Minister found fault with the Centre over imposing 18 per cent GST on Haj pilgrims.