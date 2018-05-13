Five from Tamil Nadu held, ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police arrested five persons from Tamil Nadu and seized 250 kg of ganja worth Rs 50 lakh from them under Nadendla police station limits in Guntur district. Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, Guntur Rural SP Ch V Appala Naidu said the Chilakaluripeta rural police intercepted two cars which were transporting 250 kg of ganja during their routine check on Vijayawada-Chennai NH-16 and arrested six persons.

The arrested were identified as Vijaya Kumar of Uthamapalayam in Theni district, Gishnu of Rathinapuri in Coimbatore, Kubendar of Khandi in Theni district, Kumar of Singarajapuram in Theni district and Mathas of Madurai district. The Nadendla police also seized two cars, six cell phones and two duplicate number plates of the cars.

SP Appala Naidu said the six accused were working in Amaresh gang. Amaresh regularly purchases ganja from one Arjun of Gudem Kothaveedhi mandal in Visakhapatnam district. The police launched a manhunt to nab Amaresh and Arjun. The SP appreciated Chilakaluripet CI U Sobhan Babu, SIs P Uday Babu, K Chandrasekhar and P Koteswara Rao, ASI K Srihari Rao and head constables D Rosi Babu, Subba Rao, G Babu Rao, N Issac and K Brahmam for nabbing the accused.