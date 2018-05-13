Lightning strikes kill 12 in Srikakulam, Kadapa

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Twelve people were killed and several injured in lightning strikes across Srikakulam and Kadapa districts. Appalanarasi, 53, a resident of Peddakollivalasa in LN Peta mandal, was struck by lightning while catching fish. Two others, Jammana Poliraju, 24, of Gopinadhapuram and Gantyada Ananda Rao of Jadupalli were struck at a bus shelter in Pedda Laxmipuram of Meliaputti mandal.

Nakka Harikrishna who was waiting with the two sustained injuries. Lightning claimed two lives at Tiddimi village of Pathapatnam mandal. Gode Manoj Kumar, 16, and Beri Hemasundar, 18, died while returning home from farmlands.

Ummadivarapu Narayana Rao from the same mandal too lost his life. Boddepalli Ramulu, 50, a resident of Ambapalli village of Hiramandalam was struck by lightning at Karakavalasa of Jalumuru mandal on his way home. Ummadivarapu Narayana Rao, 50, a resident of Ranasthalam fell unconscious after lightning struck his house at Praharajupalem in Pathapatnam mandal.

He has been shifted to a hospital. K Sunitha, 13, and P Yogeswar Rao, 19, of the district also died after they were struck. Uprooted trees fell on electric cables disrupting power supply at many parts in the district. Gunupur-Visakha passenger train was stalled for over two hours at Harijanagopalapuram in Odisha after a tree fell across a railway track.

Dastagiramma, 65, was killed and two women injured while they were working in a farm at Beechuvaripalle village in Valluru mandal of Kadapa district. Postman S Venkataramana Reddy, 38, was killed when he was struck by lightning at Mekavaripalle village in B Kodur mandal.