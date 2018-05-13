Polls to bar councils of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time after bifurcation of the State in 2014, elections will be conducted simultaneously for the Bar Councils of AP and Telangana on June 29. According to the schedule finalized by the Bar Council of India, candidates can file nomination papers from May 17 to May 26 at the Bar Council office in Hyderabad High Court. Withdrawals and scrutiny of papers will take place till May 29.In March, the Supreme Court directed the BCI to prepare an electoral list of advocates.