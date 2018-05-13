Tollywood urged to support Special Category Status movement

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tollywood film producer Yalamanchili Ravichand staged a protest by holding placards at Punnami Ghat on Saturday and came down heavily on Telugu Film Industry (TFI) for not participating in the Special Category Status movement.

Addressing the media, the producer urged Telugu actors to rise to the occasion for the sake of the state just like their Tamil counterparts had done and said his protest was not a publicity stunt. “Tamil actors showed integrity when they led the protest during the Jallikattu agitation and Cauvery river dispute. What happened to TFI and our superstars?” He added, “They have utterly failed to take a stand on behalf of the five crore people.”