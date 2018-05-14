Andhra Pradesh: Couple jumps before train with four kids

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A young couple along with their four children committed suicide by jumping before Sanghamitra Express at Ulavapadu Railway Station in Prakasam district on Sunday night.

According to Ongole General Railway Police inspector T Srinivas Rao, P Sunil (27) of Nellore, a street vendor, came to Ulavapadu Railway Station along with his wife Rama (22) of Kandukur to return home.

He was taking back his wife and children, who came to Kandukur after a domestic spate.

For yet to be ascertained reasons, the couple, who has four children - Usha (5), Kalyani (3), Kalyan (3) and yet to be named three months baby - jumped before the train, when it passed through Ulavapadu Railway Station at around 8 p.m.

According to Ulavapadu Railway station manager K Krishna, the couple along with their children was reported to be sitting at the edge of the platform for about half an hour and jumped before the train when the express train passed by the station.

Bodies of the victims were shifted to RIMS in Ongole. A case has been registered and investigation is on.