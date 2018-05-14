Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Couple jumps before train with four kids

A young couple along with their four children committed suicide by jumping before Sanghamitra Express at Ulavapadu Railway Station in Prakasam district on Sunday night.

Published: 14th May 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A young couple along with their four children committed suicide by jumping before Sanghamitra Express at Ulavapadu Railway Station in Prakasam district on Sunday night.  
According to Ongole General Railway Police inspector T Srinivas Rao, P Sunil (27) of Nellore,  a street vendor, came to Ulavapadu Railway Station along with his wife Rama (22) of Kandukur to return home.
He was taking back his wife and children, who came to Kandukur after a domestic spate.

For yet to be ascertained reasons, the couple, who has four children - Usha (5), Kalyani (3), Kalyan (3) and yet to be named three months baby - jumped before the train, when it passed through Ulavapadu Railway Station at around 8 p.m.

According to Ulavapadu Railway station manager K Krishna, the couple along with their children was reported to be sitting at the edge of the platform for about half an hour and jumped before the train when the express train passed by the station.

Bodies of the victims were shifted to RIMS in Ongole.  A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ulavapadu Railway Station Prakasam district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

10,000 jobs to be offered at Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy's recruitment drive 

Jai Andhra movement leader Kakani Venkata Ratnam's statue will be reinstalled at the same place, says MLA

Swadhar homes to come up in Andhra Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'