Andhra Pradesh government mulls introducing solar energy to help farmers earn more

The cost will be met by the Discoms with support from funding agencies like World Bank, NABARD, Power Finance Corporation, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Limited and others.

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to generate income for the farmers by leveraging solar energy, the State government is mulling introducing ‘Grid connection solar pumpset and income generating scheme’. Under this scheme, grid connected solar pumpsets would be provided to the farmers, who can use the required power and sell the surplus. The scheme is estimated to provide the farmers with an income of Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 a year.

According to the energy department officials, the project will be launched on a pilot basis in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. About 75,000 solar pumpsets at an estimated project cost of Rs 2,625 crore, would be installed in the first phase. The cost will be met by the Discoms with support from funding agencies like World Bank, NABARD, Power Finance Corporation, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Limited and others. According to principal secretary (Energy) Ajay Jain, the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (NREDCAP) will be the nodal agency for implementation of the scheme.

In a teleconference on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the unique scheme would herald a new revolution in the farming sector. “Work out modalities in such a way that a farmer who has a solar pumpset will get a benefit of minimum `5,000 even if he/she doesn’t use it for the entire year. In case of complete sale of solar power during drought periods to power utilities, farmer should get an income of Rs 12,000 to Rs15,000 per year.” he said.

The CM also directed the officials to get the feedback from 25,000 farmers who are already using solar and energy efficient pump sets. Following the CM’s direction, the energy department has decided to conduct a meeting with all stakeholders. “The meeting would be held in Vijayawada on May 22. We will discuss the modalities of implementation of the proposed scheme,” the officials said.

