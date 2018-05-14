Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP ECET Results 2018 on May 16 at 11 AM

14th May 2018

Vijaywada: The results of AP ECET 2018 will be declared on May 16 by the Honourabe Minister for HRD, Sri Ganta Srinivasa Rao Garu at 11.00 am in Vijayawada.

This year, 35,024 candidates had registered for the exam among which 33,637 members attended the AP ECET 2018, which was conducted on May 3. Guntur topped the list with highest number of candidates attending the exam.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

Steps to check AP ECET 2018 Results:

Step 1: Log on to the website - http://www.newindianexpress.com/ or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Click on the “View Results” link.

Step 3: Enter AP ECET registration number and date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format).

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: View AP ECET result and take clear print of it for future reference.

