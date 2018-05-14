Home States Andhra Pradesh

Authorities fail to submit internal marks; SSC results kicks up row in Andhra Pradesh

As per rules, the written examination is held for 80 marks and a maximum of 20 internal marks are awarded through internal assessment.

VIJAYAWADA/RAJAHMUNDRY: The SSC results declared recently in the State have kicked up a controversy with a sizeable number of the total 8,629 students of 825 private schools being awarded grades without their internal marks being taken into consideration. As per rules, the written examination is held for 80 marks and a maximum of 20 internal marks are awarded through internal assessment.

According to official sources, the private schools in question failed to submit internal marks of their students who appeared for the written test. With this, the Education Department had declared the results without adding internal marks obtained by the students of these schools. In East Godavari alone, the results of 1,021 students hailing from 82 schools were declared  without their internal marks being taken into account.

While 65,357 students appeared for SSC examinations this year in East Godavari, 5,086 secured  10 GPA. The goof-up has come to the fore with many students taking up an agitation due to non-inclusion of internal marks during the process of preparing their final GPA. The total marks obtained in one Summative Assessment examination and four Formative Assessment examinations are divided by 14 to arrive at the total internal marks for each student.

According to the established procedure, private schools are to submit the internal marks of students thus calculated to the SSC Board to enable it to prepare the final GPA. However, 825 private schools have failed to stick to this practice, prompting the board to go ahead with declaring the results of students on the basis of their performance in the written examination alone.  East Godavari District Education Officer (DEO) S Abraham said that the internal marks of the students should be submitted by the schools.

“If the school managements send the internal marks to us, we shall verify the same, add them up to the marks obtained in the written examination,  revise the grades and upload the new grades on the department’s website. We shall ensure that justice is done to all students and take action against the schools which had failed to submit internal marks.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner of School Education Department K Sandhya Rani assured that special verification teams would be constituted for award of internal marks to the students.

She advised the students who were not awarded internal marks to approach the DEOs of their respective districts where the verification teams would sort out the problem following the due procedure for the purpose. Later, marks memos would be sent to respective schools.  “Only some students of total 8,629 students of 825 schools were not given internal marks. We have instructed the DEOs to look into the issue. The students need not worry about their internal marks or their GPA,” Sandhya Rani said.

