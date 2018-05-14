Home States Andhra Pradesh

Brain-dead youth gives new life to four patients in Andhra Pradesh

The parents of Bimeereddy Somasekhar Reddy of Pittalavanipalem did not think twice to give their consent when the doctors explained to them how the youth’s organs could save some lives.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In death a 19-year-old youth gave a new lease of life to four patients in Guntur on Sunday. The parents of Bimeereddy Somasekhar Reddy of Pittalavanipalem did not think twice to give their consent when the doctors explained to them how the youth’s organs could save some lives.

Somasekhar Reddy, who had suffered grievous injuries on May 8 in a road accident, was first admitted to the Area Government Hospital at Bapatla. When his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Ramesh Hospitals at Guntur where he was put on ventilator. Soon he was declared breain-dead by Jeevandan chief executive Dr K Krishna Murty.

After his father B Venkateswara Reddy and other family members gave their consent, his heart was shifted to Fortis Hospitals in Chennai.

As per the directions of Guntur (Urban) SP Ch Vijaya Rao, police created a green channel for swift transportation of the heart to Chennai. While his kidney was given to Vedanta Hospital, another kidney and liver were donated to patients undergoing treatment at Ramesh Hospital, Guntur.

