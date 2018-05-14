Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan treks to Tirumala for darshan

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Taking everyone by surprise, Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan, who trekked to Tirumala from Alipiri on Saturday, had darshan of Lord Venkateswara like a common pilgrim waiting in Rs 300 ticket queue line for hours on Sunday.



Expressing happiness over being able to have darshan of the Lord along with other pilgrims, he told mediapersons, who met him outside the temple, that he prayed to Lord Venkateswara to bless him with the strength to serve the people in a better way.

Speaking to Express, JSP media head P Hari Prasad said Pawan Kalyan wishes to start his tour after getting the blessings of Lord Venkateswara and will announce his plans of statewide bus yatra shortly. On Monday, he will visit other temples and places of importance in Tirumala.