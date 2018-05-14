Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speed guns to curb rash driving, fatalities on National Highways across Andhra Pradesh

Over the years, several private vehicles are involved in the road accidents and there has been a rise in the fatalities due to over-speeding of the vehicles.

Published: 14th May 2018 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an attempt to check fatal road accidents over-speeding of vehicles on the National Highways (NHs), the Road Transport Authority (RTA) along with the Police department has come up with a proposal to install speed guns at accident-prone spots across the State.

According to the RTA officials, majority of the road accidents in the State are being reported on NH, especially during the summer season as many prefer to go on vacation through various means of transport like cars, auto-rickshaws and buses.

In this regard, brake inspectors and officials were given instructions to focus more on lorries, drunken driving as well as driving without wearing helmets and while talking on the mobile phones.

According to official statistics, around 28 per cent of the road accidents are taking place due to  involvement of two-wheelers. Similarly, 21 per cent lorries and 17 per cent cars are causing mishaps. On an average, 8,000 persons are losing their lives in road accidents every year. To check the trend, the officials have decided to install speed guns on NHs to reduce the incidence of road accidents to a large extent.

“The speed guns, which will be installed near accident-prone spots, will detect the speed of every vehicle passing through on both sides. Each gun can zoom in on the number plate of a vehicle from a distance of 500 metres.

They will take photos of the vehicles exceeding the speed limit. Based on the speed limit, the Transport department would impose a penalty on vehicle owners,” said a senior police official.

When contacted, Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad said that at present the Police department was using the speed guns to curb road accidents caused due to over-speeding and drunken driving. A proposal is under consideration to provide at least two speed guns for each district and based on the decision of the Transport Commissioner, the number may increase, he said.

Initially, the guns would be placed near the accident-prone spots on NH. They would help  the brake inspectors catch the erring speedsters, as the printout produced by the gun is admissible as evidence in the court, DTC added.

Checking road mishaps
Speed guns, to be installed near accident-prone spots, will detect speed of every vehicle passing through on both sides. Each gun can zoom in on the number plate of a vehicle from a distance of 500 metres. According to official statistics, 28 per cent of road mishaps take place due to 2-wheelers and 17 per cent due to cars. On an average, 8,000 persons lose their lives in road accidents every year.

