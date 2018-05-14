Wrote the book to reveal facts about Amaravati: Former chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “As a state top officer who saw all the facts and heard all false propaganda about the new capital region, I want to make it clear to the public that what exactly happened in the name of Amaravati, the new Capital City of residuary AP, and the result is my book,” IYR Krishna Rao, former chief secretary (CS) of AP, stated on the occasion of release of his book “Whose Capital Amaravati?” here on Sunday. Central Information Commissioner Madabhushi Sridhar was the chief guest and EAS Sarma, former Union Economic Affairs secretary, presided.

IYR explained the backdrop against which he had written the book on Amaravati and its main aim. “The main reason for writing the book is some propaganda media houses and broadcast media had started dishing out a totally distorted and false information about Amaravati and its construction procedure.

The government intentionally revealed some misleading information about the construction of Capital City and always tried to safeguard its interests. It knows well that it is going in the wrong way,” he said. ‘In my opinion the world’s best Capital City is a big conspiracy and at that time, I decided to bring out the facts in a booklet about the future capital city and started writing, he recalled.

“After completing the writing, I sent the script to Sarma to write a preface. Meanwhile, I also consulted him several times whenever I had a doubt about my writings and he helped me a lot in bringing out the book,” said Krishna Rao conveying his thanks to Sarma.

On the occasion, Sridhar said that AP became a directionless ship without the offices of State Information Commission, human rights, civil liberties committee and high court. Krishna Rao tried his best to create true awareness among the readers on the conspiracies and bad intentions behind the establishment of the new capital.