YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy gets a rousing welcome as he enters West Godavari district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress (YSRC) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who entered West Godavari district after concluding his padayatra in Krishna district, at Kalakarru village of Denduluru Assembly Constituency in West Godavari district on Sunday evening, will cross the 2,000 km mark on Monday

He was accorded a warm welcome when he crossed the bridge at Peddayedlagadi.

Exactly a month ago, Jaganmohan Reddy crossed River Krishna to enter Krishna district from Guntur and since then has covered a distance of 239 km. He covered 130 villages and five urban local bodies in 12 Assembly constituencies where he addressed 10 public meetings.

Thousands of people from different sections of the society explained their grievances to him. In West Godavari district, he will be covering a stretch of 260-270 km across 13 constituencies in the district and hold 12 public meetings in the district. The party will take out padayatras in all the 175 Assembly constituencies to express solidarity with the Praja Sankalpa Yatra and highlight the failures of the Chandrababu Naidu government.

The party cadre would picket the district collectorates across the State on May 16 in the name of “Vanchana Garjana”, wearing black badges.

Godavari heartland has special significance due to predominant farming community. Former chief minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy was considered farmer-friendly while his bete noire and TDP chief Naidu is termed a hi-tech CM. Rajasekhara Reddy had conducted his iconic Praja Prasthanam Yatra on May 14, 2003 in Eluru. Fifteen years later, his son Jaganmohan Reddy will begin his padayatra in the district on the same date.