Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy gets a rousing welcome as he enters West Godavari district

Exactly a month ago, Jaganmohan Reddy crossed River Krishna to enter Krishna district from Guntur and since then has covered a distance of 239 km.

Published: 14th May 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy waves to his fans as he enters West Godavari at Kalakurru in Eluru mandal on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress (YSRC) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who entered West Godavari district after concluding his padayatra in Krishna district, at Kalakarru village of Denduluru Assembly Constituency in West Godavari district on Sunday evening, will cross the 2,000 km mark on Monday
He was accorded a warm welcome when he crossed the bridge at Peddayedlagadi.

Exactly a month ago, Jaganmohan Reddy crossed River Krishna to enter Krishna district from Guntur and since then has covered a distance of 239 km. He covered 130 villages and five urban local bodies in 12 Assembly constituencies where he addressed 10 public meetings.

Thousands of people from different sections of the society explained their grievances to him.  In West Godavari district, he will be covering a stretch of 260-270 km across 13 constituencies in the district and hold 12 public meetings in the district. The party will take out padayatras in all the 175 Assembly constituencies to express solidarity with the Praja Sankalpa Yatra and highlight the failures of the Chandrababu Naidu government.

The party cadre would picket the district collectorates across the State on May 16 in the name of “Vanchana Garjana”, wearing black badges.

Godavari heartland has special significance due to predominant farming community. Former chief minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy was considered farmer-friendly while his bete noire and TDP chief Naidu is termed a hi-tech CM. Rajasekhara Reddy had conducted his iconic Praja Prasthanam Yatra on May 14, 2003 in Eluru. Fifteen years later, his son Jaganmohan Reddy  will begin his padayatra in the district on the same date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy West Godavari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

10,000 jobs to be offered at Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy's recruitment drive 

Jai Andhra movement leader Kakani Venkata Ratnam's statue will be reinstalled at the same place, says MLA

Swadhar homes to come up in Andhra Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'