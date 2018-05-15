Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mend your ways or face action, Guntur Urban SP warns rowdy-sheeters

In view of a sharp increase in the number of crimes in the State, police offered counselling to rowdy-sheeters at the police parade grounds here on Monday. 

Published: 15th May 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In view of a sharp increase in the number of crimes in the State, police offered counselling to rowdy-sheeters at the police parade grounds here on Monday. Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao warned of stringent action against those who disturb law and order. They will be externed from the city if necessary, the SP warned.

Around 137 rowdy-sheeters from Guntur Urban District were present. POSCO cases were registered against 39 persons and rowdy-sheets were opened against 97 persons. A vigil would be maintained on their movements and severe action would be taken if they indulge in any criminal activities, the SP warned. He requested the public to alert police through ‘Dial 100’ about any anti-social activities.

SP Vijaya Rao said that the police are keeping a tab on the activities of rowdy-sheeters.
He asked the rowdy-sheeters to mend their ways and warned them of serious action if they indulge in any illegal activities. If they change their attitude and lead a normal life, the Police Department would help them in all ways for their economic empowerment, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
crimes rowdy-sheeters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sarva darshan tokens: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams sets record

Hyderabad HC directs Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to extend regularisation benefits to contract staff

Another plea in Supreme Court for Andhra Pradesh special category status

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets