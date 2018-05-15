Mend your ways or face action, Guntur Urban SP warns rowdy-sheeters

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In view of a sharp increase in the number of crimes in the State, police offered counselling to rowdy-sheeters at the police parade grounds here on Monday. Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao warned of stringent action against those who disturb law and order. They will be externed from the city if necessary, the SP warned.

Around 137 rowdy-sheeters from Guntur Urban District were present. POSCO cases were registered against 39 persons and rowdy-sheets were opened against 97 persons. A vigil would be maintained on their movements and severe action would be taken if they indulge in any criminal activities, the SP warned. He requested the public to alert police through ‘Dial 100’ about any anti-social activities.

SP Vijaya Rao said that the police are keeping a tab on the activities of rowdy-sheeters.

He asked the rowdy-sheeters to mend their ways and warned them of serious action if they indulge in any illegal activities. If they change their attitude and lead a normal life, the Police Department would help them in all ways for their economic empowerment, he said.