Over 88 per cent candidates take Andhra University Common Entrance Tests

The tests had 88.80 per cent attendance in  total at Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada and Guntur. 

Published: 15th May 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University Common Entrance Tests (AUCET/ AUEET-2018) for  admissions into PG courses in Science, Arts, Engineering and Law  colleges, 6-year BTech Dual Degree programmes in Engineering  commenced on Monday.  The tests had 88.80 per cent attendance in  total at Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada and Guntur. 

The tests are conducted at 14 centres in eight cities. On Monday, AU vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao visited the examination centres at Gayatri Vidya Parishad College for Degree and PG courses at MVP Colony and some other centres. The results for AUCET/AUEET-2010 will be announced on or before May 23 and the admission process will commence from last week of May.

Admissions director K Rajendra Prasad announced that the admissions to courses without tests will be made on the basis of marks in the qualifying examination and the candidates will be called for interview directly. Science courses without test are MTech Atmospheric Science, Ocean Sciences etc.

