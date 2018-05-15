Home States Andhra Pradesh

Several feared drowned as boat capsizes in Andhra Pradesh

National Disaster Response Force personnel have been pressed into service to trace the missing persons, official sources here said.

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Several persons were feared drowned when a boat capsized in river Godavari in East Godavari district today.

The number of passengers in the boat at the time of the accident was also not clear even as reports said at least 10 persons swam to safety.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa spoke to East Godavari district officials over phone and enquired about the incident.

The Chief Minister directed the District Collector to deploy special teams to rescue the victims, a release here said.

Strong wind was said to have caused the mishap, an official said over phone from Rajamahendravaram.

The ill-fated boat was on its way to Rajamahendravaram from Kondamodalu when tragedy struck.

