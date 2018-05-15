Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three burglars held in Tirupati, booty worth Rs 18 lakh seized

Tirupati Central Crime Station Police arrested three inter-State burglars, who were accused in more than 30 housebreaking cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Central Crime Station Police arrested three inter-State burglars, who were accused in more than 30 housebreaking cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.The police recovered property worth Rs 18,66,000, including 319 grams of gold, 7 kg of silver, six two-wheelers and Rs 37,000 cash from them. The arrested were identified as Sheik Jani (23) hailing from Vijayawada, Ulavala Rajesh (23) from Visakhapatnam and Jogi Srinivasulu (39) from Punganur.

Producing the arrested before the media here on Monday, CCS DSP R Ravisankar Reddy said that the burglars confessed their involvement in 18 housebreaking cases, which were registered at CCS in Tirupati followed by five cases in Tiruchanur, two cases in East Police Station and one case SVU PS, two cases in Gajuwaka of Vizag and Kacheguda of Hyderabad.

The DSP said that the trio were addicted to vices and to lead a luxurious life they burgled houses. They would select locked houses to commit burglaries at night. Special teams were formed to nab the burglars. Acting on a tip-off, CCS CIs T Madhu and Bhaskar Reddy nabbed Jani and Rajesh at Cherlopalli in Tirupati on Sunday and recovered 112 grams of gold, 750 grams of silver and six two- wheelers from them, Ravisankar  Reddy said. On interrogation, they gave information about the third person. The police nabbed Srinivasulu at Alipiri - Cherlopalli bypass road on Monday.

