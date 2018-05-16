After Karnataka polls, BJP leaders train guns on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, say saffron surge in South begins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After emerging as the single largest party in Karnataka, the BJP leaders have trained guns on TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. They said that Telugu people in Karantaka have rejected Naidu’s politics.

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said the party’s southward march has begun. “The TDP and Chandrababu Naidu have used all tactics to dissuade Telugu voters from supporting BJP. But in Hyderabad Karnataka, where most Telugus live, BJP has increased its tally from six to over 20. The people have rejected CBN’s politics. Our southward march has begun (sic),” he tweeted.

GVL Narasimha Rao, national spokesperson and MP, said that CM Naidu ridiculed him when he said that there would be unexpected political developments. “When I said that there will be unexpected changes and that the BJP only needs three-six months to grow in AP, Naidu took it lightly. He tried to mislead Telugus in Karnataka, but they rejected him. If Naidu does not understand the ground reality, he would taste a worse defeat than Siddaramaiah. He would anyway lose in the 2019 elections, but if he continues his corrupt and publicity politics, his party also won’t survive.”

Meanwhile, AP BJP chief, Kanna Lakshminarayana, speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, said that the Karnataka election results were a blow to TDP and the Congress. “CM Naidu stooped to the lowest level of sending a government employee to campaign against BJP in Karnataka. But the people stood by us believing in our developmental politics,” he said.