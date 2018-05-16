Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government bending over backwards for Franklin Templeton, alleges former Agriculture Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao

Citing AP IT Policy 2014-20 guidelines, he said IT firms had the right to use 20 per cent of the allocated land for staff quarters and recreation facilities.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Agriculture Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asking him to reconsider the allocation of 40 acres of land at a throwaway price to Franklin Templeton. He also demanded a rethink on several exemptions given to the private firm.
In the letter, Sobhanadreeswara Rao said vide GO No 2 dated January 11, 25 acres of land in survey number 409 between Rushikonda and Madhuvaravada was given to Franklin Templeton and later another 15 acres was allocated, but kept in reserve for seven years.

He questioned why the government was providing 40 acres for Rs 32.5 lakh per acre — the market value being Rs 10 crore per acre — when the organisation’s headquarters in California stands on just 10 acres.
The former minister said Franklin Templeton’s promise of creating 2,500 high-end jobs in Andhra Pradesh could not be trusted given its grey track record. Land was provided to the company in Hyderabad in 2007 and the firm’s COO promised to make the city its headquarters and provide jobs, but nothing materialised, he reminded the Chief Minister.

Citing AP IT Policy 2014-20 guidelines, he said IT firms had the right to use 20 per cent of the allocated land for staff quarters and recreation facilities, but now Franklin Templeton has been given permission to utilise 30 per cent of the land for commercial purposes.

As per GO NO 21, dated September 22, 2016, the firm has to commence construction work within 180 days of being allocated land and at the same time provide 30 per cent of the promised jobs in three years, 70 per cent of the jobs in 5 years and all jobs in six years.  He accused the state government of going out of its way to exempt Franklin Templeton from the conditions.

The Supreme Court in its verdict on the 2G spectrum scam had made it clear that government lands should not be given to private organisations at cheaper rates.  The Andhra Pradesh government has done just that, he alleged and said speculations were rife about backstage deals. “It is imperative for the state government to cancel GOs pertaining to the allocation of land to the said company and allocate the lands as per actual requirement,” he stressed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vadde Franklin Templeton

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner chief inspects water pipelines

Baying for minor’s molestor, mob pelt stones on police station; four cops injured in Andhra Pradesh

NGT accepts review plea, sends notice to Andhra Pradesh government, Centre on green nod to Amaravati

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls