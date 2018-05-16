Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC felicitates 51 accident-free drivers in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Tuesday felicitated 51 of its drivers across State for their accident-free service.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Tuesday felicitated 51 of its drivers across State for their accident-free service.VV Reddy of Mydukur depot in Kadapa district received cash award for the best driver in the State. When contacted, Reddy said being alert and feeling responsible for the lives of the passengers were the reasons for his accident-free record.

“I don’t drink or smoke. To ensure that my bus didn’t suffer any technical glitches, I would turn up for work an hour early,” the proud driver told Express.G Govindu of Kalyanadurgam in Anantapur district secured second place and M A Rao of Gajuwaka depot in Visakhapatnam district secured third place for the State-level award.Awards were also presented to the drivers who fared well at region and zonal levels.

Speaking on the occasion, RTC chairman Varla Ramaiah urged families of RTC drivers to send their breadwinner for duty in a peaceful mind. APSRTC managing director and vice-chairman NV Surendra Babu, Special Chief Secretary (Transport and R&B) Neerabh Kumar Prasad and Transport Commissioner N Bala Subramanyam participated in the programme.

All the 51 drivers attended the event with their families.The RTC observed the 29th Road Safety Awareness Week between April 23 and 3o in 127 depots in the State.According to the data available with the APSRTC, around 469  people died in 1,214 road accidents involving RTC buses in the State during the 2017-18 fiscal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
APSRTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner chief inspects water pipelines

Baying for minor’s molestor, mob pelt stones on police station; four cops injured in Andhra Pradesh

NGT accepts review plea, sends notice to Andhra Pradesh government, Centre on green nod to Amaravati

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls