Home States Andhra Pradesh

Godavari river tragedy: Search and rescue operations continue as more than 30 feared drowned

On Tuesday evening, a boat returning to Kondamodalu from Devipatnam capsized due to gale and around 16 people including boat crew managed to escape from the boat to safety.

Published: 16th May 2018 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

A boat returning to Kondamodalu from Devipatnam capsized due to gale. Image used for representation purpose only. | Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Search and rescue operation in Godavari river for missing passengers in boat tragedy at Mantur of East Godavari district continues. More than 30 people were feared drowned in the mishap that occurred on Tuesday.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) engaged in rescue operations have identified the boat at a depth of 60 feet in the river, stuck in the sand. Helicopters and huge crane that was used for Polavaram Project works have been engaged to fish out the boat.

ALSO READ: 30 feared drowned as boat capsizes in Godavari river

On Tuesday evening, a boat returning to Kondamodalu from Devipatnam capsized due to gale and around 16 people including boat crew managed to escape from the boat to safety.

Officials engaged in the search and rescue operation fear that since it has been several hours since the mishap has occurred, chances of survivors in the boat are negligible.  Efforts were made to break open the shutters and glass panes of the boat to retrieve the bodies in the boat. However, due to water pressure, the doors and shutters of the boat could not be opened and the divers returned back.

Survivors said that there were 50 to 55 people on board when the boat got capsized on Tuesday evening due to gale and thunderstorm. Around 16 people managed to reach the river bank after jumping from the boat.

“Everyone in our tribal villages on the banks of Godavari river knows how to swim. It is just that the shutters of the boat were closed due to rain at the time of mishap and several might not have got a chance to escape,” a woman, who survived the accident said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been reviewing the rescue operations from time to time since the tragedy, left from Vijayawada to the accident spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Godavari river tragedy Godavari boat capsize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner chief inspects water pipelines

Baying for minor’s molestor, mob pelt stones on police station; four cops injured in Andhra Pradesh

NGT accepts review plea, sends notice to Andhra Pradesh government, Centre on green nod to Amaravati

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls