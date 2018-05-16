Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner chief inspects water pipelines

Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar has pulled up the officials after he noticed leakages in drinking water pipelines at Ponnur Road, Kabadiguda, LR Nagar and IPD Colony in Guntur city on Tuesday.

Published: 16th May 2018

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar has pulled up the officials after he noticed leakages in drinking water pipelines at Ponnur Road, Kabadiguda, LR Nagar and IPD Colony in Guntur city on Tuesday.

Srikesh directed the officials to carry out repairs without delay. He observed the debris during his inspection of the pipelines and instructed the officials to serve notices on vacant site owners for cleaning and fencing of sites to avoid water stagnation. He asked the site owners to remove weeds  and cover potholes in the vacant sites with gravel to avoid stagnation of water.

Srikesh asked the sanitary staff to clean up vacant sites if the site owners were negligent towards cleaning of their sites, to control mosquito menace in the city. He inspected the new reservoir works at LR Nagar and IDP Colony and instructed the officials to complete the pending works. He asked them to build a compound wall at a new reservoir at LR Nagar. Sanitation and engineering officials were present.

