Karnataka Water Resources Minister MB Patil opposes Centre’s move on Cauvery scheme

VIJAYAWADA: Opposing the Union government’s decision on establishing the Cauvery Management Scheme (CMS), Water Resources Minister M B Patil said, “Earlier, Tamil Nadu’s plea on setting up a Cauvery Management Board was rejected by the Supreme Court. But now, misusing its powers, the BJP-led Union government is pushing the scheme.”

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Patil said, “It is a black day for the state and we oppose the central government’s decision on establishing the CMS. Soon after the state assembly elections, the BJP showed its cheap politics. We never expected such a decision against Karnataka by the Centre.” He also said all the four Union ministers from Karnataka are liable for this move and they should resign from their portfolios.

“If they fail to do so, we will stage an indefinite protest against the central government,” he said. Meanwhile, the counsel for Karnataka, Brijesh Kalappa, said the Centre has given a draft which seems more or less along the lines of what the tribunal has stated and added that only semantics have been mentioned.

“We need to see whether the court will listen to Karnataka’s objections, if we have any. This is between the Centre and the Supreme Court and the first issue is whether the state of Karnataka has a voice at all.”

“I hope the Centre takes into account what the states involved have to say because there was no pre-consultation before the draft was filed. We will have to decide our next course of action,” he added.