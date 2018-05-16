'Olive Ridleys may skip Vizag coast soon'

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: This is one of the important nesting times of the Olive Ridley turtles, which lay eggs in the city’s coastal stretch.

Though there has been an increase recorded of late in the turtle hatchlings, human disturbance and pollution on the beach may result in a decline in the number of hatchlings, an expert said. Volunteers say that with an increase in human activities, the nests have decreased at the RK Beach.

This year, a total of 79,338 eggs were collected from 732 nests. The hatchery run by the Forest officials, which works along with the members of the Visakha Society for Protection and Care for Animals (VSPCA) has so far released 64,987 hatchlings into the sea from January till date.

The nesting process will continue till month-end, with the number of nests expected to go up to 800 and this is more than those last year. In 2017, 78,494 eggs were collected from 705 nests.The forest officials have identified four to five hatcheries across the stretch, where the caretakers collect the eggs and protect those till the hatchlings are out.

They are responsible for protection of eggs from human disturbances or stray dogs.However this year, due to a lot of human disturbances and pollution at the RK Beach, the hatchery has been shifted to Appugarh.

“There is at least 20 percent decline in the nesting near the RK Beach due to human activities. Also areas, where there are chances of the turtles visiting, should be left free of any such activities. Otherwise this would impact nesting next year and the turtles may not come to the Vizag coast,” said Pradeep Kumar Nath of the VSPCA.

Further, to protect the Olive Ridley turtles, the officials have plans to set up more hatcheries in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. In the coastal stretch of around 132 km, the Olive Ridleys are protected in only 30-40 km.