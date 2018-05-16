Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress president Jaganmohan Reddy promises five schemes for farmers

YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced five schemes to the benefit of farmers in the State.

YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy interacts with a differently-abled man at Palagudem in Eluru Rural mandal on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

ELURU: YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced five schemes to the benefit of farmers in the State.Interacting with farmers in Denduluru of West Godavari on the 162nd day of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Tuesday, he announced an insurance scheme for farmers and said the bill pertaining to the same will be the first one to be introduced in the Assembly after he comes to power in 2019 elections with their blessings.

He said the insurance cover for farmers would be Rs 5 lakh and the claims would be settled within one week in case of death. He said taxes will be exempted for tractors purchased by the farmers. “My government will also set up a separate price stabilisation fund of Rs 3,000 crore to help farmers, provide nine-hour uninterrupted power supply in the daytime and milch animals on subsidy and bring horticulture crops under the ambit of agriculture apart from providing remunerative prices for farm products,” he promised.

He said the farmers were facing hardship due to anti-farmer policies of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Expressing concern over the closure of cooperative milk societies in the during the Chandrababu Naidu rule, the Opposition Leader said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had decided to close all dairies in the State to encourage private diaries including his own -  Heritage.

He said that once he comes to power he will reopen all government cooperative milk dairies in the State. He said the farmers will get Rs 4 per litre as subsidy for the milk supplied to the dairies. 

“Chandrababu Naidu never speaks truth. From dawn to dusk, he keeps thinking on how to make money,” YSRC party chief said.YSRC Eluru Parliament constituency convener Kotagiri Sridhar, Eluru MLC Alla Nani, Denduluru in-charge Abbayi Chowdary and other leaders followed YSRC president Jaganmohan Reddy.

