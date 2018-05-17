Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Special teams to probe attack on Guntur ​police station

A mob attacked the Guntur Old City police station late on Tuesday night in protest against molestation of a nine-year-old by a 20-year-old youth.

Police personnel on vigil in old Guntur city on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A mob attacked the Guntur Old City police station late on Tuesday night in protest against molestation of a nine-year-old by a 20-year-old youth. The situation continued to be tense as the police deployed additional forces in the area to prevent further escalation of violence on Wednesday police interacted with elders of the minor girl’s family members and tried to pacify them saying accused K Raghu was already taken into custody.

Soon, a group of people, who came in support of the girl, pelted stones at the police station in protest against the attitude of the cops. Later, the police imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC in the area and deployed a large number of police personnel at 25 junctions in Old Guntur on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that after an attempt to molest a nine-year old minor girl, her relatives and locals belonging to the Minority community staged a protest late on Tuesday night, causing damage to police vehicles, fire services vehicles and several bikes. The police brought the situation under control after midnight.

An electric transformer was burnt down in the arson. The fire caused due to the incident soon spread to the police station, burning vehicles near the Old Guntur police station.Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao reviewed the situation and formed special teams to investigate the arson. He said that the police had collected information about the culprits who were involved in the violence. Cases would be registered and stern action would be taken against them for creating disturbance by violating law and order.

According to Guntur Old City CI P Bala Murali Krishna, six cases were registered against the people who had pelted stones and attacked the police personnel in the name of agitation. He said five cases were registered under Sections 353, 324 and 307 of IPC for attack on the police and one case under Sections 427, 120B, 147, 148, 149 of IPC for causing damage to property in the city. 

Additional SP YT Naidu is monitoring the situation by deploying additional police personnel in Old Guntur . He said the department formed 25 teams to nab anti-social elements who attacked the police and damaged the public property. Vijaya Rao promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Old Guntur and said the police began search operations to nab the anti-social elements who were involved in violation of law and order and pelted stones on police station. 

He said one RSI and nine policemen were injured in the arson and the police teams started searching operations to nab the accused involved in the unlawful activities. He reviewed the situation with police officials and interacted with Muslim elders seeking their cooperation in defusing tension in the Old Guntur. 

Kanna condemns molestation 
Guntur: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has expressed shock over another incident of rape of a minor girl in Guntur city. In a press release on Wednesday, he demanded that the government provide treatment to the victim, H10 lakh compensation and stern punishment to accused K Raghu. He condemned the incident and expressed concern over frequent occurrence of incidents of sexual assaults on minor girls in Guntur district. 

