Ayesha murder case: Three suspects not ready to undergo narco test

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three of the seven suspects named by the Special Investigastion Team (SIT) in the sensational Ayesha Meera case, who initially agreed to undergo narcoanalysis test, now seem to be reluctant to give their written consent to the court. The trio postponed their consent in the form of an affidavit to the Fourth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) Judge for the fourth time on Wednesday.

In the petition filed in April this year, the SIT officials requested the court to send seven suspects - Inampudi Padma (hostel warden), Inampudi Siva Ramakrishna (hostel warden’s husband), Ayesha’s roommates Sowmya and K Kavitha, prime accused Koneru Satish Babu (grandson of former minister Koneru Ranga Rao), Abburi Ganesh and Chintha Pawan Kumar - to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhi Nagar (Gujarat) for narcoanalysis test and Brain Electrical Oscillating Signature Profiling Test (BEOSP or BEOS) after recording their consent.

The SIT officials clearly mentioned that the test is important for eliciting the facts with regard to the incidents that happened on the day when the crime took place and establishing the connection between the suspects and the murder of Ayesha Meera. During a hearing on the petition on May 4, hostel warden Inampudi Padma and her husband Inampudi Sivaramakrishna expressed their consent to undergo narcoanalysis tests.

Responding to their reply, the Judge asked them to submit their acceptance in written format and also allayed their fears that the tests would affect health. It has been more than two weeks since the court asked them to file affidavits, they they have failed to do so. Also, one of the roommates of Ayesha, K Kavitha, expressed her consent to appear for narcoanalysis tests during the hearing on Tuesday (May 15).

According to reliable sources, the other suspects Koneru Satish Babu, Abburi Ganesh and Chintha Pawan Kumar are in contact with the hostel warden couple and are reportedly discouraging them to take their word back on narcoanalysis. “Despite the court giving clarification on their doubts saying that there will be no side-effects after the tests, the suspects are trying to avoid them.

Also, we have come to know that some highly influential people are helping the accused to evade the tests by diverting the issue,” said a police official on condition of anonymity.Meanwhile, health experts said that narco test will have no side-effects and they are essential to establish truth in the case. “A person undergoing narco test will be administered Sodium Pentothal which is harmless.”