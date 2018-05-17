Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ill-fated boat that capsized in Godavari river had licence, safety gear, says Collector

Speaking to Express, district collector Kartikeya Misra said, 'The boat had a licence and capacity to carry about 53 passengers, but we suspect it was overloaded.'

Published: 17th May 2018 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  While all political leaders and survivors of the tragedy blamed the government for the Manturu tragedy, East Godavari administration maintained that the boat that sank in the Godavari had the requisite licence and safety gear as mandated. Speaking to Express, district collector Kartikeya Misra said, “The boat had a licence and capacity to carry about 53 passengers, but we suspect it was overloaded.”

He further said that after the recent fire accident in a boat at Veeravarapulanka in Devipatnam mandal, the administration intensified efforts to check whether all the boats being operated on the Godavari had licences or not. “Incidentally, the ill-fated boat that sank on Tuesday was also checked by irrigation, revenue and police official who found that the operator had a licence and complied with all the necessary safety measures.”

Meanwhile. all the boating operations in the area have been suspended and only emergency services are being permitted. Kathikeya Misra further said, “This appears to be a man-made disaster. The passengers sensed danger and requested he pilot to turn back but he refused.” Misra also added that the only a forensic investigation could establish the exact cause.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
boat capsize Godavari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Andhra Pradesh Archery Association to take out march against 'baseless' allegations levelled by international archer V Jyoti Surekha

Ayesha murder case: Three suspects not ready to undergo narco test

Cabinet nod for Rs 12,600 crore civic works in Andhra Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls