Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan vows to champion cause of Settipalli farmers 

TIRUPATI: After hearing the woes of farmers, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that he was prepared to make any sacrifice, if necessary, for securing the farm lands of Settipalli villagers. “Our party will not hesitate to protest against the undemocratic TDP government on this issue,” Pawan Kalyan said.

During his tour of Chittoor district, Pawan Kalyan visited Settipalli near Tirupati on Wednesday. The villagers poured out their woes on land acquisition and raised alarm over the loss of their fertile farm land. After patiently hearing them, the Jana Sena chief said that his party would champion their cause and stand by the land acquisition victims until they get justice. Pawan also assured that Jana Sena would render justice to the victims once the party came to power in the next elections.

Expressing serious concern over ‘indiscriminate’ land acquisition in the State, he alleged that in the name of development, the TDP government was harassing innocent farmers by grabbing their fertile lands. He accused the TDP regime of neglecting the well-being of the people. “To benefit in Nandyal byelection, the TDP government paid compensation to victims of land acquisition in Vizianagaram and Nandyal towns,” he said. The Jana Sena chief questioned why no compensation was paid to the victims, who were under similar circumstances in these areas.

Addressing Rythu Runa Mafi (farm loan waiver), Pawan made serious comments against TDP government, accusing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of waiving loans before elections, but ruling out later. “The TDP government is serving the rich and its own party cadre to fill their pockets with land acquisition all over the State. I supported the TDP in the last elections with a hope that it would rebuild the State, but the ruling party leaders have spread lies during these four years,” he said. Pawan said that he would not support such a party which shows discrimination against the poor.