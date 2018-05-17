Special task force to probe rape cases in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to set up a special task force to inquire into cases of rape of girls and women. Taking a serious view of sexual harassment against a minor girl in Guntur city on Tuesday night, Naidu reviewed the law and order and crime against women during a meeting with Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar and DGP M Malakondaiah on Wednesday and instructed them to take stern action against accused in the case.

After deciding to set up fast-track courts to try rape cases against women and girls, the Chief Minister also wrote a letter to the High Court Chief Justice seeking establishment of courts at the earliest.Making it clear that the government will not tolerate such incidents, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to expedite investigation into such cases and ensure punishment to the culprits. Underscoring the need for coordination among all departments concerned while dealing with cases related to crime against women, Naidu underscored the need for framing a proper policy to send a strong message to perpetrators of heinous crimes.

Meanwhile, AP Women’s Commission Chairperson N Rajakumari sought stern punishment to accused in the molestation of a nine-year-old girl and further sought parading of the accused on the streets. She, along with former MLA SM Ziauddin, consoled the victim and her family members.Speaking on the occasion, she supported the demand of the public over parading the accused in the case. She lamented the failure of the police in arresting the accused in other rape cases and asked the police to expedite the process of taking stern action against them. She sought immediate punishment to the accused so that it will act as a deterrence to sexual attacks on women and minor girls.

She said that APWC would conduct a study on liquor addiction which is driving the miscreants to commit sexual attacks. “The APWC will ask the government to impose prohibition if its study finds it to be a major cause of the rise in sexual abuse cases,” she added.Former MLA Ziauddin said the disturbance and violence was caused at Old Guntur police station by some anti-social elements who mixed with the protestors.