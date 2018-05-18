Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu raps BJP’s 'unethical' practices in Karnataka

Addressing a public meeting in Kandukur in Prakasam district on Thursday, the Chief Minister alleged that BJP is breaking all established institution in the country.

Published: 18th May 2018 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is resorting to undemocratic practices in Karnataka by forming government despite lacking majority in the House. "After speaking about morals all these days, what are they (BJP leaders) doing now in Karnataka?" he questioned.

Addressing a public meeting in Kandukur in Prakasam district on Thursday, the Chief Minister alleged that BJP is breaking all established institution in the country.

Though the Congress-JDS front has a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly, the Governor, at the behest of the Centre, invited BJP to form the government knowing fully well that the saffron party does not have enough strength, he remarked.

Stating that Telugu people in Karnataka opposed the BJP in the elections, he said BJP and YSRC are planning to create violence in the State to give trouble to him.

Reiterating that he is not afraid of anyone, he said the people of AP will never support BJP as it reneged on the commitments made to the State during the 2014 elections and in fulfilling provision of the AP State Reorganisation Act.

He also asked the people whether it is correct for BJP and YSRC leaders to blame him for minor girl's rape in Guntur district and the boat tragedy in East Godavari district.

'TDP win a historic need'

Asserting that TDP's victory in the next elections to the State Assembly is a historic need, the Chief Minister said that to continue the development and welfare schemes there is every need for his party to be voted back to power.

Claiming that his government is extending efficient and good governance, he said every person benefiting from the government should extend cooperation.

He called upon the people to confront the Centre over injustice meted out to the State by it.

Neeru - Pragathi

The Chief Minister, during his visit to the district, inspected Pokuru minor irrigation tank and interacted with the residents of Badevaripalem and Kakuturu villages. He announced that work related to two tunnels of the Veligonda project would be completed by May next so that water could be supplied for both irrigation and drinking purposes.

He said that Mining University would be established in Naguluppalapadu and a IIIT at Dubagunta in Pamuru mandal.

Forest Minister Sidda Raghava Rao, Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

No party has moral right to talk about horse-trading in Karnataka: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

Andhra Pradesh: SVIMS shuts doors on ESI patients over delay in payment of Rs 8.57 crore debt

Andhra Pradesh: 23,831 candidates qualify APPGECET

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018