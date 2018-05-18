Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu raps BJP’s 'unethical' practices in Karnataka

CM N Chandrababu Naidu interacts with an old man during his visit to a village in Prakasam district on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is resorting to undemocratic practices in Karnataka by forming government despite lacking majority in the House. "After speaking about morals all these days, what are they (BJP leaders) doing now in Karnataka?" he questioned.

Addressing a public meeting in Kandukur in Prakasam district on Thursday, the Chief Minister alleged that BJP is breaking all established institution in the country.

Though the Congress-JDS front has a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly, the Governor, at the behest of the Centre, invited BJP to form the government knowing fully well that the saffron party does not have enough strength, he remarked.

Stating that Telugu people in Karnataka opposed the BJP in the elections, he said BJP and YSRC are planning to create violence in the State to give trouble to him.

Reiterating that he is not afraid of anyone, he said the people of AP will never support BJP as it reneged on the commitments made to the State during the 2014 elections and in fulfilling provision of the AP State Reorganisation Act.

He also asked the people whether it is correct for BJP and YSRC leaders to blame him for minor girl's rape in Guntur district and the boat tragedy in East Godavari district.

'TDP win a historic need'

Asserting that TDP's victory in the next elections to the State Assembly is a historic need, the Chief Minister said that to continue the development and welfare schemes there is every need for his party to be voted back to power.

Claiming that his government is extending efficient and good governance, he said every person benefiting from the government should extend cooperation.

He called upon the people to confront the Centre over injustice meted out to the State by it.

Neeru - Pragathi

The Chief Minister, during his visit to the district, inspected Pokuru minor irrigation tank and interacted with the residents of Badevaripalem and Kakuturu villages. He announced that work related to two tunnels of the Veligonda project would be completed by May next so that water could be supplied for both irrigation and drinking purposes.

He said that Mining University would be established in Naguluppalapadu and a IIIT at Dubagunta in Pamuru mandal.

Forest Minister Sidda Raghava Rao, Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana were present.