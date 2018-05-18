BJP banking on black money, blackmail: CPI leader K Narayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPI senior leader K Narayana has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using black money and employing blackmail tactics to form government in Karnataka.

Participating the CPI State executive body meeting in Vijayawada on Thursday, he said it was unfortunate that even the Governor had sided with BJP in the high drama and helped it form the government.

He said the Karnataka Assembly elections had shown the world the real face of Narendra Modi and to what level he could stoop to stay in power. “Though they were eight MLAs short of the magic figure, Yeddyurappa was asked to form the government by the Governor, but JDS-Congress combine, which has a clear majority was ignored. It shows the undemocratic ways of Modi,” he said.

Narayana questioned Modi Sarkar's tall claims of demonetisation, putting an end to ‘note for vote’ trend in the elections. “In Karnataka elections, Rs 50 crore was spent in every Assembly constituency to influence voters. This shows how ‘ineffective’ the demonetisation was,” he said while describing demonetisation as a conspiracy of Modi to fund elections.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said the meeting had decided to take up Deeksha from May 22 and take out a big rally in Vijayawada to bring pressure on the government for Special Category Status (SCS) and implementation of provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and activists staged a protest at Ambedkar Statue in Vijayawada condemning the attitude of BJP and said it had insulted the Constitution and murdered the spirit of democracy.