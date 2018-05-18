East Coast Railway goes paperless: New mobile app for unreserved train travellers

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The East Coast Railway has launched a new system by which passengers can buy an unreserved train ticket using their smart phone. The move is part of Railways initiative to introduce paperless train tickets for unreserved passengers.

East Coast Railway General Manager Umesh Singh launched a mobile app based Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) at the Rail Sadan, Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday. One of the key features is that the passengers can avail unreserved ticket using their mobile through the app.

Implementation of this system will reduce passengers standing in queues for general tickets. This App will also promote paperless transactions in Railways while the passengers can also make payment through credit/debit cards, net banking or UPI without facing any hardships.

Step 1: Passengers should download UTS App from Google Play Store/Window Store/Apple Store and then register his/her Mobile Number, Name, Date of Birth and Identity Proof, using Sign up option

Step 2: After successful registration, a four-digit Password SMS will be sent to the customer’s Mobile number and R-Wallet will be created with Zero Balance. Passengers then need to fill the wallet with a minimum balance of H100 and maximum of H10,000

Step 3: Now you can book the ticket by logging in using the User ID and Password. The App facilitates booking of single, return journey, platform and season tickets.

Step 4: A passenger can purchase unreserved ticket, when he or she is between 20 metres to 2 kms from the Railway Stations. Using this App, a passenger can also get a platform ticket or season ticket

‘Show ticket’ option will work without internet

Tickets once booked cannot be cancelled or refunded. Passengers will have to use ‘Show Ticket’ option to show the ticket to Ticket Checking Staff on demand. If the passenger is unable to show the ticket in the App to the Ticket Checking Staff,it will be treated as travelling without ticket and a fine will be imposed as per rules. It may be noted that the ‘Show Ticket’ option will also work even if there is no internet connection. However, the App does not allow transfer of ticket and booking inside the train.