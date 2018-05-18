Home States Andhra Pradesh

East Coast Railway goes paperless: New mobile app for unreserved train travellers

The East Coast Railway has launched a new system by which passengers can buy an unreserved train ticket using their smart phone.

Published: 18th May 2018 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The East Coast Railway has launched a new system by which passengers can  buy an unreserved train ticket using their smart phone. The move is part of Railways initiative to introduce paperless train tickets for unreserved passengers.

East Coast Railway General Manager Umesh Singh launched a mobile app based Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) at the Rail Sadan, Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday. One of the key features is that the passengers can avail unreserved ticket using their mobile through the app.  

Implementation of this system will reduce passengers standing in queues for general tickets. This App will also promote paperless transactions in Railways while the passengers can also make payment through credit/debit cards, net banking or UPI without facing any hardships.

Step 1: Passengers should download UTS App from Google Play Store/Window  Store/Apple Store and then register his/her Mobile Number, Name, Date of  Birth and Identity Proof, using Sign up option
Step 2: After successful registration, a four-digit Password SMS will be sent to the customer’s Mobile number and R-Wallet will be created with Zero Balance. Passengers then need to fill the wallet with a minimum balance of  H100 and maximum of H10,000
Step 3: Now you can book the ticket by logging in using the User ID and Password. The App facilitates booking of single, return journey, platform and season tickets.
Step 4: A passenger can purchase unreserved ticket, when he or she is between 20 metres to 2 kms from the Railway Stations. Using this App, a passenger can also get a platform ticket or season ticket

‘Show ticket’ option will work without internet
Tickets once booked cannot be cancelled or refunded. Passengers will have to use ‘Show Ticket’ option to show the ticket to Ticket Checking Staff on demand. If the passenger is unable to show the ticket in the App to the Ticket Checking  Staff,it  will be treated as travelling without ticket and a fine will be imposed as per rules. It may be noted that the ‘Show Ticket’  option will also work even if there is no internet connection. However, the App does not allow transfer of ticket and booking inside the train.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mobile app unreserved train traveller

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Andhra Pradesh: 23,831 candidates qualify APPGECET

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams seeks legal opinion on chief priest AV Ramana

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu raps BJP’s 'unethical' practices in Karnataka

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018