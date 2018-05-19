Home States Andhra Pradesh

90 per cent  farmers evicted in Andhra Pradesh by Vamsadhara Project turn labourers to make ends meet

After their attempts to buy agricultural land with the compensation given to them failed, the evacuees had no choice but to turn to daily wage labour to make ends meet.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Almost 90 per cent of farmers displaced by the Vamsadhara Project now work as daily wage earners. Over 35,000 people from 6,840 families were evicted from 19 villages in Kotturu, LN Peta and Hiramandalam mandals for the construction of the reservoir.

Close to 8,500 acres of land was acquired from the villages against a compensation of Rs 1.30 lakh per acre. By the time the solatium finally reached the displaced, the price of land almost tripled.

After their attempts to buy agricultural land with the compensation given to them failed, the evacuees had no choice but to turn to daily wage labour to make ends meet. Ironically, the reservoir which was envisaged to benefit the agriculture sector has made farmers destitute. 

A few ryots have managed to procure land near R&R colonies, though far less than what they once owned. The farmers consider themselves lucky as several of the evacuees have joined construction teams working in the colonies to survive. Patiwada Mohana Rao, evicted from Duggupuram village, has procured eight acres of land — a far cry from the 12 acres he had to forgo. Similarly, T  Bheema Raju from the village purchased 3 acres against the 14 she lost.

“During the eviction I lost 8 acres of land at Padali village and got a compensation of just Rs 1.30 lakh per acre,” former MPTC Peddakota Bheemudu said. He also said that he failed to get agricultural land despite many attempts. “I lost 17 acres for which I was paid Rs26 lakh as compensation,” Tottiri Poli Naidu, an evictee, said. “More than 80 per cent of the amount was spent on my daughter’s wedding,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vamsadhara Project farmers Displacement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to give marching orders to 15 priests

Lambasingi, the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh to get tourist cottages by November

ICDS official jumps to death at Collectorate in Andhra Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018