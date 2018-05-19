Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders fume at TRS, TDP over their stand on Karnataka issue

They alleged that it was the ruling parties in both the Telugu-speaking States that had  flouted the provisions of the Constitution by appointing turncoat MLAs as ministers in their State cabinets.

Published: 19th May 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags used for representational purpose only.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State BJP leaders fumed at TDP and TRS for trying to ensure that their party does not come to power in Karnataka. They alleged that it was the ruling parties in both the Telugu-speaking States that had  flouted the provisions of the Constitution by appointing turncoat MLAs as ministers in their State cabinets.

In a press release on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) vice-president Chikkala Rajanikanth said that the Governor of Karnataka had protected the Constitution by inviting the single largest party to form the government. “However, the TDP and TRS, both undeclared allies of Congress, are making all-out efforts to see to it that BS Yeddyurappa of the BJP does not stay in  power. Both the TDP and TRS stooped to the lowest level by offering ministries to defected MLAs. If they are really concerned about the Constitution, they should first ensure that the defected legislators resigned,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP State general secretary S Suresh Reddy  lashed out at the Opposition parties for criticising the party for forming government in the neighbouring State. “Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asked the Telugu voters in Karnataka to vote against the BJP. However, the people did not fall for his politics. At least after the people’s verdict, he should realise the ground reality,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka TRS TDP BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

SC 'rectified' Karnataka Governer's mistake: TDP leaders

pen, journalism, writing, exam, notebook, paper

20,000 from Andhra Pradesh to appear for JEE Advanced tomorrow

Cisco keen to set up Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018