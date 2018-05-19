Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders fume at TRS, TDP over their stand on Karnataka issue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State BJP leaders fumed at TDP and TRS for trying to ensure that their party does not come to power in Karnataka. They alleged that it was the ruling parties in both the Telugu-speaking States that had flouted the provisions of the Constitution by appointing turncoat MLAs as ministers in their State cabinets.

In a press release on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) vice-president Chikkala Rajanikanth said that the Governor of Karnataka had protected the Constitution by inviting the single largest party to form the government. “However, the TDP and TRS, both undeclared allies of Congress, are making all-out efforts to see to it that BS Yeddyurappa of the BJP does not stay in power. Both the TDP and TRS stooped to the lowest level by offering ministries to defected MLAs. If they are really concerned about the Constitution, they should first ensure that the defected legislators resigned,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP State general secretary S Suresh Reddy lashed out at the Opposition parties for criticising the party for forming government in the neighbouring State. “Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asked the Telugu voters in Karnataka to vote against the BJP. However, the people did not fall for his politics. At least after the people’s verdict, he should realise the ground reality,” he said.