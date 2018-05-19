Andhra Pradesh government forms two SITs to deal with POCSO cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a positive move to ensure justice to minors (victims of sexual abuse) and punish the culprits, the State police department formed two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) in this regard on Friday. The two teams will be headed by DSP range officers. They will conduct focused and time-bound investigation on the cases that were filed under POCSO Act.

Disclosing the details about SIT, DGP M Malakondaiah said that all the 13 districts in the State were divided into 18 zones for convenience and nine zones were allotted to each SIT team. The decision was reportedly taken towards the effective implementation of the new ordinance on the amendment of sections and punishment related to rape and POCSO Act.

In a recent meeting conducted by the DGP with the district range officers, a few police officials reportedly expressed their doubts on the ordinance and requested him to arrange a few sessions on how to frame new sections in minor rape cases. They also opined that one SP range officer’s directions and instructions will be enough in the process of filing cases.

According to sources, the DGP responded positively to their requests and formed SIT for faster and transparent investigation. For SIT-1, Bobbili (Vizianagaram district) DSP P Sowmyalatha and Amalapuram (East Godavari) DSP K Krishna Prasanna will look into the POCSO cases filed in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam (Urban), Visakhapatnam (Rural), East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Vijayawada.

For SIT-2, Guntur West DSP KGV Saritha and Kurnool Women Police Station DSP M Venkatadri will look into the cases filed in Guntur (Urban and Rural), Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur, Chittoor, and Tirupati.

The DGP further entrusted 14 cases of serious nature with these two teams and asked them to file chargesheets immediately and solve the case. “Both the SIT teams will work under the supervision of Rajamahendravaram Urban SP B Rajakumari and Assistant Director General (CID) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao will provide legal assistance. We are aiming at making the State a safe place for women and children,” the DGP said.