Andhra Pradesh government to spend Rs 1 crore for road along Godavari

The CM said the East Godavari collector would take the responsibility of providing jobs to eligible members of the families of the victims.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday reviewed with authorities of East Godavari through video conference about the steps being taken to provide help to the families of those who died in the boat accident at Manturu. During the conference, it was decided that government would pay an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each boat mishap victim.  

The CM said it was the responsibility of the government to provide the necessary support to the families of the victims. The government will provide every possible assistance to two girls and a boy, whose breadwinners died in the mishap. Families of 11 of the victims were found to be eligible for compensation under Chandranna Bima scheme.  

The CM said the East Godavari collector would take the responsibility of providing jobs to eligible members of the families of the victims. The district administration would build houses for 19 families of the deceased persons. The State government will earmark `one crore for laying a road from Devipatnam to Kondamodalu along the Godavari river bank and the CM instructed officials to undertake a feasibility study.

