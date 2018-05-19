Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eight held for pelting stones on Guntur police station

Last Tuesday, a mob was protesting outside the Old Guntur police station, demanding that the man accused of molesting a nine-year-old girl be handed over to them.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Eight were arrested on Friday for the attack on a Guntur police station on May 15. As the investigation in the case is underway, Guntur Urban SP Vijaya Rao said stern action would be taken against those who pelted stones on the police station. 

Last Tuesday, a mob was protesting outside the Old Guntur police station, demanding that the man accused of molesting a nine-year-old girl be handed over to them. As their request was refused, the crowd began pelting stones injuring four policemen. 

The 20-year-old accused, K Raghu, allegedly molested the girl at her house on Tuesday by taking advantage of her parents’ absence. He was arrested later on the day.  Rao warned that police would take action against every attacker who took part in the May 15 incident. Meanwhile, MLA Md Mustafa submitted a representation asking police to remove cases against ‘innocent’ youths wrongly arrested.

