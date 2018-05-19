Godavari boat tragedy: Human Rights Commission seeks report from Andhra Pradesh chief secretary by June 4

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the boat tragedy that claimed the lives of at least 19 people after it was reportedly capsized due to a natural calamity, the State Human Rights Commission has taken the case on a Suo Motu basis and has ordered for an inquiry. It stated in the order that measures regarding keeping a tab on the boat’s capacity, number of passengers to be allowed based on the size of the boat and the like should be inquired and sought a report from the chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh government by June 4.

The Commission, in its order, referred to several media reports where it was mentioned that the tribal communities in the surrounding areas depend on boats in order to travel and get their ration and other identity cards verified and also purchase basic household commodities. The Commission also pointed out that some of the villagers complained about lack of basic transport facilities for their day-to-day travel.

Based on this, the Commission stated that a comprehensive report addressing all these aspects should be submitted and the case will be heard at 10:30 am on June 4. The report should comprise details of the condition and fitness of boats that these community members use on a regular basis, check on the ferry points about the number of passengers getting on the boats, the weight of the luggage, and rules regarding sanction & renewal of licenses. It should also include the available transport facilities for people living around the river, and in case, there are not enough, officials should also come up with a plan to help them commute.

